Single dads do not seem to get much attention in the media space like their counterparts, single mums.

It is almost as if there is an unwritten rule that single dads are supposed to be perfect, all-rounders, unemotional and shouldn't gloat, but some internet-breaking stories have defeated these erroneous assumptions.

Single dad stories that warmed hearts. Photo Credit: @fosterdadflipper, LinkedIn/Adesola Harold Orimalade, LinkedIn/Mohammed Akwasi Appiah

Source: Instagram

This article seeks to revisit and beam the light on some heartwarming single dad stories that sent the internet into a frenzy.

1. Peter Mutabazi, a single dad, adopts a white boy

The story of Peter Mutabazi is one that caused a huge stir on social media when it was shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The single dad who originally hails from Uganda had migrated to the US and became a licensed foster parent.

Peter adopted 13-year-old Tony. Photo Credit: @fosterdadflipper

Source: Instagram

One day, Peter was notified by a foster care worker about the case of a 13-year-old American kid who was abandoned at a hospital.

According to FOX46, the lad identified as Tony was left off at a hospital at the age of 11 by his former foster parents.

Despite already being a foster dad to 12 kids, Tony's story touched Peter who eventually adopted the lad as his son.

2. Adesola Harold Orimalade, a single dad, shares movie list daughter going to university gave him to see

It was an emotional moment for a Nigerian single dad in the UK identified as Adesola Harold Orimalade as his daughter was finally set to begin university life.

Harold had lived with his daughter all his life and cared for her following his divorce.

Harold was given an assignment by his daughter. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Adesola Harold Orimalade

Source: UGC

His 18-year-old daughter being smart and understanding how lonely her dad would be without her gave him a movie assignment.

The single dad took to Linkedin to show off a list of movies his daughter penned for him to watch so that he won't be lonely in her absence.

Movies on the list include American Horror Story, Money Heist and The Magnificent Seven. His post melted hearts and got over 3k likes.

3. Mohammed Akwasi Appiah shares his struggles as a single dad

A single dad identified as Mohammed Akwasi Appiah got massive support from netizens as he shared some of his struggles with parenting his daughter.

While stating that his relationship with his daughter has developed over the years, Mohammed admitted there are times he is at crossroads.

Mohammed shared his struggle as a single parent. Photo Credit: Linkedin/Mohammed Akwasi Appiah

Source: UGC

He said at such times, he seeks advice on what to do from people, especially female friends. And these counsels had come in handy and helpful.

"Well done my brother. I know it’s not easy. I too was a single dad for 11 years. Scary but immensely gratifying seeing them mature. It’s also a bond that no one can ever replace," a netizen named Kieno Kammies wrote in reaction to Mohammed's LinkedIn post

Single dad dances after marrying woman trying to have kids for years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single dad had danced for joy after tying the knot with a woman trying to have kids for years.

On his LinkedIn page, Jones revealed that the woman was also divorced after she has been trying for 10 years to have children. He revealed that immediately he saw her smile, he knew that she will be his wife.

The man stated that he later bought a ring and proposed to her after they had dated for a month. According to him, getting a "Yes" from her was one of the best moments of his life.

Source: Legit.ng