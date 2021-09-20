A young man who has been the only parent to his little girl narrated the struggle he has had for years

To be a better dad, he sometimes speaks to his female friends on how to guide his daughter on things he is less experienced about

Many people who commented on his story on LinkedIn said he is doing well as they wished him more strength

A young man, Mohammed Akwasi Appiah, has gone on LinkedIn to write about his family. Sharing a photo of his daughter, the man revealed that he has been a single parent for nearly 10 years.

The dad stated that over the course of those years, his relationship with his daughter grew and developed well.

Many people also shared their experiences as single parents. Photo source: LinkedIn/Mohammed Akwasi Appiah

I seek advice sometimes though

Akwasi said that sometimes when he is at a loss on how to parent his daughter, he sought advice from people, especially his female friends.

The father said that way, he gets inputs from things he does not know as a man. A part of his post read:

“I am proud of my influence on her and I pray for guidance from the lord God to help me continue to be the hero in her life.”

You are doing well

Below are some of the reactions to his post:

Samuel Muriu said:

"You'll make it.I've been there for the last 12 years last August and see how far I have come. She was only one year old."

Kieno Kammies said:

"Well done my brother. I know it’s not easy. I too was a single dad for 11 years. Scary but immensely gratifying seeing them mature. It’s also a bond that no one can ever replace."

Dr. Linda Ncube- Nkomo said:

"Great job. Find women who can mentor her and in whom she can confide but be her closest confidante. She should feel safe to tell you every single thing. Blessings to you both."

Maryam Enyiazu said:

"You have done well. Its loads of sacrifice and perseverance. Proud of you!"

DAVID P said:

"In the same situation like you. Keep up the good work."

Kehinde Bereola said:

"You can seek advice from your own female siblings."

