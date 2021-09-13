A Nigerian man, Adesola Harold Orimalade, based in the United Kingdom has shown off the list of movies he was mandated to see by his daughter

Adesola is a single dad who had lived with the girl all her life and was emotional as she is set to begin university on Saturday, September 18

According to him, her motive for the movie list was to ensure he is not lonely while she is away at the university

A UK-based Nigerian man sent social media into a frenzy as he shared a long list of movies and shows his daughter had outlined for his viewing pleasure.

Adesola Harold Orimalade is a single dad and had catered for his daughter all her life since his divorce.

His daughter had lived with him all her life Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Adesola Harold Orimalade

In a LinkedIn post, Adesola revealed that his daughter intended to keep him preoccupied with the movies so there is no room for boredom while she is at the university.

The long list includes shows on Netflix as Money Heist, Breaking Bad, You, Prison Break and movies as Fear Street, The Magnificent Seven and Step Brothers.

While stating that he would miss his daughter, Adesola expressed pride in the journey they had embarked on and the role he played in her life.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the list

Omótólá Adérìnsólá Adébánjo commented:

"Congratulations proud dad both for the university admission and for raising such a caring and sensitive daughter. Your joy will be unending in Jesus's name. Amen."

Oluwatobi Elugbadebo remarked:

"This list is Top notch and it’s so thoughtful of her, wish her all the best in her academics endeavors. Sir Adesola Harold Orimalade please try to watch them in your free time because I’m sure she is going to follow up and ask questions . You’re a Great Dad btw "

CA Dhvani Salot wrote:

"Omg this is so pure I am going to do the same when i leave for my uni as my mom is also a single parent and we are emotionally attached so much that it will be so difficult."

Scott Haines said:

"I too had full custody of my little girl for her entire 18 years. It was very tough sending her off to college, even though I worked at the university she attended. It was even harder last month as she graduated and moved 70 miles away to start her career. It has been such a rewarding journey these 22 years watching her grow into the lady that she is today!"

Patterson C. Ekeocha stated:

"I wish Isabella well in school and I pray, God will surely be with her. Thank God, there is phone and internet. You shall keep in touch with her. It's not easy.

"I can feel you, but everything's gonna be fine with your supposed moments of loneliness. Don't feel lonely either 'Sola. Another moment of joy is yet close-by. Stay blessed."

