A single dad who originally hailed from Uganda has become the foster dad of a 13-year-old American boy

Young Tony who has been in the foster care system since he was 2 was left off at a hospital at the age of 11

Peter Mutabazi who had adopted a total of 12 children in the past said he and Tony seemed destined to be together and felt it the first time they met

A single dad has adopted a 13-year-old American boy who was abandoned at a hospital, Goal Cast reports.

Peter Mutabazi who hails from Uganda and moved to the US many years ago got to know about the young lad, Tony, through a foster care worker who notified him of it.

Tony was abandoned at the hospital at the age of 11 Photo Credit: @petermutabazi

Peter who recently got his US citizenship is a licensed foster parent and had served as a foster dad to 12 kids.

Fox46 reports that the 13-year-old boy who had been in foster care since he was 2 was left off at a hospital by his former foster parents at the age of 11.

Ever since Tony came in contact with Peter, the two have gone to share a strong bond and lived like a real family.

