A trending video has shown the hilarious moment a little girl insisted her dad must apologise to her in English Language

The girl insisted that she does not want to be begged in Yoruba when her dad told her 'pele', which is a Yoruba word for 'sorry'

She eventually stopped crying when the man told her 'sorry'; the video has elicited laughter among Instagram users

A funny little girl refused to accept the apology her dad offered her in Yoruba, insisting that she must be told 'sorry' in English.

It was not known if the dad punished her, but she rejected 'pele' and insisted on being told 'sorry'.

The little girl rejected Yoruba apology. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

She gets her wish

The girl whose name is not immediately known continued to cry to her mum, telling her that she wants daddy to say 'sorry' and not 'pele.'

Her dad finally told her 'sorry' and she promptly stopped crying. The video has generated huge laughter on Instagram where it was shared.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@aloydspeaker said:

"You sent her to school to learn English, Oya."

@bro_jays commented:

"That Child will be Great, she’s Blessed."

@oseduduspecialskincare said:

"Americana wonder."

@poshest_hope reacted:

"School fees is working."

@heleneneoche commented:

"You done chop food belle food."

@mc_akinola said:

"These creatures are so sweet to watch."

@zuma_idris commented:

"This pikin na cruise from small oshe learnt from the best no cap."

@soloyanky7 reacted:

"This gender problem na from small it take start, na now it clear."

@juggernautsblog said:

"This generation go show us shege."

@claire_magazine commented:

"Big or small, my gender is still my gender."

@_preciousgram_ said:

"How come our parents say sorry when we are infants but don’t say sorry when we get older."

@tinywale commented:

"Everything for Africa na forcefully!!! Oya sorry! If you like take am, if you no like nor take am."

