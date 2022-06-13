Media personality Toke Makinwa has taken to social media with a video post that captured her domestic help’s expression of joy and happiness

Apparently, the top radio girl gifted her maid some TM luxury bags worth several thousands of naira for free

The video shared captured the grownup lady screaming with joy as she tried out the luxury bags and strutted around with them

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa is known to occasionally show off her housemaid, Miss Dunni, on social media.

The presenter recently shared yet another video showing the moment she made the grownup lady really happy after giving her some luxury items.

Toke Makinwa gifs her maid bags worth thousands. Photo: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Toke decided to give the lady some pairs of her Toke Makinwa luxury bags that cost several thousands of naira.

The media personality was heard telling her made that she now has something to show that ‘she has arrived’ whenever she travels back to the village where she leaves.

Toke’s maid was also seen trying out the luxury bags as she screamed in excitement and thanked her boss for the kind gesture.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

official_cherishmatur said:

"Things I love to see , it takes nothing to be nice ❤️."

nsima_ekpo said:

"Such a happy soul. I love the way she is is loved ❤️ She can take a billet for Toke trust me."

luvth_eguono said:

"Hope we no go hear talk later sha. ... much luv to the Boths❤️."

gabby_lucci04 said:

"Is Good to be Good, Loyalty Pays❤️."

maleekkorodo said:

"Awwww it’s her excitement for me ."

officialprecious128 said:

"Just make somebody happy it hit differently ."

vahalianchoco said:

"Omo this house help Yansh needs Oga in the house that will be looking after it oh ."

chika_bae16 said:

"Househelp yansh set pass madam own."

