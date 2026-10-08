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Breaking: Popular Communication Professor Dies, "Very Sad Day"
Nigeria

Breaking: Popular Communication Professor Dies, "Very Sad Day"

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read
  • Professor Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, a prominent figure in Nigeria's communication and media community, has died
  • A family member announced his passing in a statement titled 'Transition to Glory' on Thursday
  • His death has been described as a major loss to the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals in Nigeria

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Professor Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, a well-known communication scholar and veteran of Nigeria's media industry, died on Thursday morning at the age of 85.

The news was shared by a family member, Akinniyi Sowunmi, in an official statement titled "Transition to Glory," released on Thursday.

Professor Idowu Shobowale, popular Nigerian communication scholar, has reportedly died at 85.
Professor Idowu Shobowale is dead Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz
Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Sowunmi said the passing of the renowned academic represents a significant blow to Nigeria's communication community, especially for members of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals in Nigeria (ACSPN).

Tributes to Professor Sobowale

Sobowale's long career cemented his place as one of Nigeria's most respected voices in communication scholarship. His contributions helped shape how the field developed in the country over several decades.

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Sowunmi called the loss profound, noting that Sobowale's work and legacy will be felt across the profession for years to come.

Nigerian influential communication expert has been confirmed dead.
Nigerian popular communication expert dies Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz
Source: Getty Images

Tinubu mourns NADECO chieftain

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu released a condolence statement after the death of Chief Ralph Obioha, a prominent figure in Nigeria's pro-democracy movement.

Obioha was a member of NADECO, the coalition that fought for the recognition of the June 12, 1993 presidential election mandate.

The former lawmaker and businessman died on Sunday at the age of 80.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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