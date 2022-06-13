Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala clocked 68 years of age today and her young sister, Dr Njide Okonjo-Udochi, marked the birthday on social media

Njide shared a photo of her with Okonjo-Iweala without her signature headgear with heartfelt words

The US-based doctor described the WTO chief as th best sister anyone could have and went on to profess her love for Okonjo-Iweala

Founder of Millennial Family Care, Dr Njide Okonjo-Udochi, has penned a heartfelt post on LinkedIn in celebration of the 68th birthday of her elder sister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The 2019 Baltimore Magazine Top Doctor gave a Desmond Tutu quote that reads, ''Do a little bit of good where you are. It’s that little bit of good put together that changes the world,'' and stated that Okonjo-Iweala lives those words everyday.

The Okonjo sisters posed for a photo together. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Njide Okonjo-Udochi

Njide shared a picture on LinkedIn she had taken with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) chief in which Ngozi wasn't rocking the headgear she had become known for.

The US-based doctor expressed love for her elder sister, describing her as hardworking, loving, caring and an amazing human being.

Njide also hailed Ngozi as the one who breaks glass ceilings. Her birthday post read in part:

"Please join me in wishing a woman who lives these words everyday.

"Who breaks glass ceilings.

"Who is the best sister anyone can have.

"A loving caring hardworking.

"God fearing and amazing human being.

"Happy happy birthday to my special sister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"I love love you."

Netizens celebrate the WTO chief

GOODIE OKECHUKWU said:

"There are no surprises here, the late great Professor Okonjo lived the words of Desmond Tutu every day in service to his community and humanity, our amazon, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and your very self have followed his suit. The apple does not fall far from the tree, thank you to the both of you, for your services to humanity, history will be kind to you.

"Happy birthday!!"

JUDE MARK EMEKA said:

"Two great individuals in one photo. Happy birthday to the super hero. More years in good health for her in Jesus name."

Folu Komolafe said:

"Happy birthday to your legendary sister, Many happy returns in good health, power and more prosperity "

Chinyere Abigail Onyekwum said:

"Happy birthday to a paragon! I wish your sister the best in life as she ages gracefully!"

Okonjo-Iweala honours 4-year-old girl who modelled her look with an ankara cloth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had recognised a little girl who modelled her signature looking using an ankara cloth.

In response to a collage of the kid with one of her photos, the WTO chief said all the children will become great in life as she called the model beautiful.

Okonjo-Iweala also appreciated all those who have shown her huge support since her emergence. It should be noted that the kid's photo was first posted by her dad, Sage Ugo, on his Instagram page.

In the post made on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, he said:

"Don't they look alike? Abeg, someone should tell Madam Ngozi to come and carry her granddaughter o!"

