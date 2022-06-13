BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola has taken to social media in celebration of her daughter who just clocked a new age

The mother of one mentioned how special her daughter has been while expressing her surprise at now being a mum to a teenager

Bisola flooded her page with pictures from Leyla’s birthday party as fans, colleagues joined her in celebrating the celebrant

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, is more than thankful to God for getting to witness yet another birthday celebration of her daughter, Leyla.

The doting mum recently took to her Instagram page with a special post dedicated to the celebrant. Bisola pointed out how she birthed Leyla 13 years ago and how her daughter has been a source of inspiration to her.

BBNaija's Bisola's daughter clocks 13 in style. Photo: @iambisola

Source: Instagram

“On this Day 13 years ago, I Birthed the most Amazing human ever, the one who inspires me, the one who makes me work hard and the one who makes me the proudest human alive,” she wrote.

The BBNaija star equally pointed out her surprise at now being a mother to a full-blown teenager.

She also posted lovely pictures from Leyla’s birthday celebration.

See her post below:

Congratulations pour in

officialtboss_ said:

"Happy Birthday Leyla- many more blessed years we wish you. Didn't know she was my dad's birthday mate."

jadeosiberu said:

"Aww happy birthday Leyla darling, you look so beautiful princess."

mimionalaja said:

"Awwww LeyLey! Happy birthday to her and a big well done to you Mama!"

sonofokere said:

"Happy Birthday Leyla... @iambisola she suppose don get her own Instagram handle. Meanwhile where is my invite??? Uncle owes you a present!"

judithobehi said:

"Happy Birthday Princess Layla! Grow, shine and prosper! The world is yours baby girl!@iambisola you'll soon be a grand mum."

onyiluvsu said:

"13 years already. I can totally relate cos my daughter just turned 13 too. Me that doesn't even know what I am doing. Lolz. Happiest Birthday Princess."

