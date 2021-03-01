The head of WTO, Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, has responded to all kids who modelled her look in the #BelikeNgozichallenge

The new chair of the World Trade Centre (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has acknowledged a four-year-old kid and other children who modelled her look.

In response to a collage of a kid with one of her photos, the WTO chief said all the children will all become great in life as she called the model beautiful.

Okonjo-Iweala also appreciated all those who have shown her huge support since her emergence. It should be noted that the kid's photo was first posted by her dad, Sage Ugo, on his Instagram page.

In the post made on Tuesday, February 16, he said:

"Don't they look alike? Abeg, someone should tell Madam Ngozi to come and carry her granddaughter o!"

See Okonjo's tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions her post got below:

@Naseer_Msnw said:

"Ameen. We thank you Ma. May you continue to be great too."

@PamSittoni said:

"You’ve done it for all women! For all Africa and for the world. Thank you!"

People also congratulated the WTO boss once again. Photo source: Fabrice Coffrini, @sageugo

@MickeyGates5 said:

"Keeping it African, keeping it classy like an African woman. Cheers to both Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the 4 yr old, for showing us pure Africanness."

@RawUNO said:

"Nwunyede you are an excellent role model. Our children can hardly find good ones nowadays."

@Johnson99404261 said:

"I'm so so Happy watching them modeling you, More grace to u maa!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the kids who joined #BelikeNgozichallenge was a child of a Nigerian woman with the Twitter handle @jime_vieve.

The girl was dressed in an ankara fabric with the signature headgear of the WTO's DG. To create a striking similarity, the child also wore a forlorn-officious look, carrying a tablet while pretending to be attending to a very serious matter.

