FCT, Abuja - The family of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has denied setting up a GoFundMe account for her children’s survival.

The 42-year-old mother of four died after spending days at an undisclosed hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

However, some persons without the consent of the family opened a GoFundMe account, which they said was for the sole aim of raising funds for Osinachi’s kids.

But, in a statement on behalf of the family by A. A. Paul, a lawyer, the family expressed their disapproval of the GoFundMe account.

Part of the statement seen by Legit.ng read:

“We plead with the general public to please respect our privacy. We appreciate the public for their concern and love.

“All her children are being taken care of and we have not collected any 32 million from anybody nor are we stranded or begging the public in any form as regards a certain GoFundMe account making rounds. Please everybody should be careful so that you don't get scammed.

“The burial arrangement is in progress and we shall inform the general public once we have made full preparation.

“Please remember us in your prayers as we have seen how far the devil can go but in the name of Jesus we are victorious and the bible says that the steps of the righteous shines brighter and brighter unto a perfect day that is our assurance.”

The gospel musician shot into the limelight with the hit gospel song, “Ekwueme”, which she did with Prospa Ochimana.

Court remands Osinachi’s husband in prison, orders accelerated hearing

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a federal high court in Wuse, Abuja ordered the remand of Peter Nwachukwu, the husband to the late gospel singer, Osinachi, in Kuje prison.

Justice Ngozi Nwosu-Iheme, in a ruling on Friday, June 3 ordered that Nwachukwu remains in custody until the conclusion of his trial.

The judge gave the ruling after Nwachukwu pleaded not guilty to the 23-count charge, bordering on domestic violence and hom*icide, among others, brought against him by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Osinachi: Police submit autopsy result carried out on Late gospel singer’s body

Earlier, the result of the autopsy on the late gospel singer’s body was released to the FCT police command.

The National Hospital, Abuja, which carried out the post-mortem, sent its findings to the police.

Police authorities, in turn, forwarded the document to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions office of the AGF for legal advice.

