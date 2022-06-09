During the preceding week, there were many reports of women who gave birth to more than one kid at a time

Their stories went viral and touched many hearts on the internet even as some users tapped into the blessings

Due to their heartwarming nature, Legit.ng highlights four of these stories of multiple births for your utmost enjoyment

One of the most sought-after blessings by married couples is the blessing of babies. Many couples look forward to the day they will clutch their own children and nature them.

But it is not every day that women give birth to multiple children at once. When they do, it is often reported as news due to their relative rarity.

Legit.ng highlights the heartwarming stories of multiple births that have gone viral in the preceding week.

Couple welcomes quadruplets

Within the week, it was reported in the news that the family of Abena Serwaa and Kwesi who was expecting triplets welcomed quadruplets instead.

The couple who are from Anyaa in the Greater Accra Region welcomed the babies and the news went viral especially as they sought help in raising the kids.

The mum, Abena Serwaa is a hairdresser while her husband, Kwesi Addie is an electrician.

Lady shares photos of cute

A lady simply identified on Twitter as @sealveeyah2 shared ample photos of a set of quadruplets and the photos immediately went viral.

The quads consisted of a girl and three boys and the photos show them at different stages of growth.

25-year-old woman welcomes quadruplets

Another heartwarming story of multiple births that went viral was a 25-year-old mother who was expecting triplets but welcomed quadruplets instead.

According to the woman identified as Christine Mulongo who is from Kenya, she only learned she will deliver four kids and not three when she was already in the labour room and three kids were already out.

When photos of the four kids emerged online, they attracted huge reactions from netizens who felicitated with the blessed mother.

Couple shares photos of triplets

Also within the preceding week, a couple shared nice photos of their triplets and the internet could not get enough of them.

The couple identified as Antonio Livingston and Dee Michelle splashed the photos on Instagram where they were much loved by internet users.

The kids named Amani, Amber & Dream are already growing fast as they were welcomed in 2021.

Couple welcome 1st child after 25 years of marriage

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Ghanaian couple welcomed their first child after 25 years of marriage and waiting.

The couple identified as Elder David Abuguri and his wife Deaconess Emilia are from Zebilla District in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

They are both leading members of the Church of Pentecost in Zebilla and also dedicated their child in the same church.

