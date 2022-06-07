A couple has splashed several portraits spotlighting the different stages of growth of their adorable triplets

Antonio Livingston and Dee Michelle welcomed the babies on January 18, 2021, and have since shared the joy with their followers online

Legit.ng selected photos from when the couple first made the birth of the babies public to the girls now standing on their feet

A couple, Antonio Livingston and Dee Michelle, has splashed several photos highlighting the different stages of growth of their adorable triplets on social media.

The cute babies made their grand entrance into the world on January 18, 2021, and the couple took to social media to announce their birth.

Couple full of joy

Sharing the amazing cuties, the couple wrote:

''On January 18, Amani, Amber & Dream made their grand entrance into this world! I only see God when I look at my babies.

''Thank you, God! I birthed three perfect babies at 32 weeks, one-day gestation. I am beyond for a smooth delivery and most importantly, healthy babies."

Antonio Livingston and Dee Michelle have since shared visuals showing the different stages of growth of their babies.

Photos of the cute babies have made many netizens emotional given how beautiful they look and their amazing growth.

