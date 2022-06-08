Five beautiful sisters recently got emotional after getting surprised by kind people who donated money for them

The five sisters have been struggling and living in a scrap metal and plastic hut with leaking roof for a while now

Kind people who saw what they were going through decided to elevate their condition by giving them cash and remodelling their fruit stand

The lives of five sisters have been transformed by kind people who offered a helping hand to them.

These beautiful sisters have been unfortunately living in a metal and plastic hut which had a leaking roof.

During the pandemic, they had no means of survival so they had to open a fruit stand to earn little money to take care of themselves.

Five sisters receive donations from kind people Photo Credit: @murphslife

Source: Instagram

A kind man visited them and subsequently shared their story on social media. Their condition got viral and people donated money to them.

In a touching video shared by @murphslife on Instagram, the donated money was presented to them by a kind man and they could not hold back their tears.

Sharing the video on Instagram, murphslife said:

"These five sisters built this fruit stand over the pandemic. They all live in scrap metal and plastic huts. This woman can now fix her leaking roof because of your donations. We are currently remodelling their fruit stand, purchasing furniture and so much more."

People react

Adeesjackson said:

"Aww this is so adorable. I love the way they appreciated what was done for them."

Chikansers Iyke noted:

"I was moved by this video honestly. How can five sisters live in a hut? That's really sad."

Augustine Blessing added:

"Wow this is sooo adorable to hear. I have two ladies in mind to do same thing for. They live in a quack house too."

Sarah Bryan added:

"May God bless all the givers. this is truly nice to watch."

Source: Legit.ng