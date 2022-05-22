A Ghanaian couple living in Anyaa in the Greater Accra Region has given birth to quadruplets, including two girls and two boys

Abena Serwaa, a hairdresser, and her husband Kwesi Addie, an electrician, have no reliable source of income to cater to their babies

The pair recently appealed for financial assistance as they spoke about their journey to being parents to quads in an interview

A Ghanaian couple, Abena Serwaa and Kwesi Addie of Anyaa in the Greater Accra Region has given birth to quadruplets including two girls and two boys.

The duo already has two girls, bringing their family to eight, including the mother and wife.

In an interview with Crime Check TV GH, the mother of the quads revealed that doctors initially told her to expect triplets.

Photos of a Ghanaian couple and their quadruplets. Source: Crime Check TV GH

Abena Serwaa, however, discovered that they were four and not three during delivery.

The woman and her husband shared their moments of shock and fear when doctors told them about the number of babies, revealing that they knew they couldn't afford to cater to their upkeep.

The pair currently live in a single room at Anyaa, where they live with all six children.

Those interested in helping the family should please call 0242074276 to help.

Watch their video below:

