A Ghanaian couple in Zebilla District in the Upper East Region of Ghana has welcomed their first child after 25 years of marriage

Elder David Abuguri and his wife, Deaconess Emilia, are leaders of The Church of Pentecost in the district

Beautiful photos from their child dedication ceremony have triggered emotions and comments on social media

After over two decades of marriage without a child, a Ghanaian couple, Elder David Abuguri and his wife Deaconess Emilia have welcomed their first child.

The two, who are leading members of The Church of Pentecost in Zebilla District in the Upper East Region, have been married since 1996 to date.

Elder David Abuguri, who doubles as the District PEMEM leader, and his wife's desires for a child delayed for 25 years.

Deaconess Emilia and her husband Elder David Abuguri happily dedicate their child in church. Photo credit: The Church of Pentecost - Zebilla District

Source: Facebook

Remaining true to their faith

Undaunted by what appeared to be unanswered prayers, the pair kept their faith and continued earnestly praying to the Lord for a child. Deaconess Emilia finally conceived and successfully delivered a healthy baby girl.

During their child dedication ceremony, the first-time parents named their baby after Sophia McKeown, the late wife of the founder of The Church of Pentecost.

Photos from the occasion have emerged on social media, warming the hearts of many. Read below some of the uplifting compliments.

Lovely social media comments

Joshua Anyagre said:

''Glory be to the God who makes impossible things possible.''

Nhyiraba Gloria commented:

''Glory to the almighty God.''

James Kusiboama said:

''Congratulations to Elder David and his wife. To God be the Glory.''

Ayaaba Celestina added:

''Congratulation to the man of God n the wife.''

Source: Legit.ng