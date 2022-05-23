Oba Elegushi treated his mother, Olori Sinotu Aidelohi Titilayo to a lavish celebration of her 70th birthday party

Videos and photos that surfaced on social media captured some of the interesting moments from the star-studded event

Nigerian singer, Davido, was also on ground to thrill guests with an energetic performance that got them dancing

Sunday, May 22 was all about Olori Sinotu Aidelohi Titilayo, mother of Oba Elegushi, who celebrated her 70th birthday in grand style.

The queen-mother was heartily celebrated by friends, family and fellow members of the royal community.

Davido performs at Oba Elegushi's mum's luxury 70th birthday. Photo: @hrmelegushi/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

As expected, the celebration kicked off with a set of heartwarming mother and son photos that were specially taken to mark the new age.

Her son, Oba Elegushi, shared the images on Instagram and penned a deep and heartfelt message to his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The post read in part

"On this special day of your 70th birthday anniversary, all we can say is Alhamdullilah (To God be the Glory). We are grateful to God and we are confident He'll keep you safe and sound for many more years, so humanity can continue to benefit from your uncommon kindness and gracefullness."

See below:

Party time

Videos spotted on social media captured all the fun activities that went down at the birthday party which had several high profile guests in attendance.

One clip captured the moment billionaire business mogul, Chief Razaq Okoya and his beautiful wife, Shade, arrived at the venue.

Watch below:

Another video captured the moment Davido took the stage and raised the room’s energy with an impressive musical performance.

The singer was joined on stage by the celebrant and Oba Elegushi.

More videos from the event below:

Davido spotted praying for Oba ELegushi in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido sympathized with the King of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, after the death of his only son.

The music star was seen sharing a heartfelt prayer with the king as he consoled him in the emotional video.

Davido prayed for Oba Elegushi never to mourn over the loss of a child ever again in the touching clip posted online.

Source: Legit.ng