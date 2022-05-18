On Monday, May 1 6 , Olufunmilayo Elizabeth Odutola left home to work but has not returned since then

6 Her family told Legit.ng that Elizabeth, 29, works at No 5b, Hilary Chimezie Close, Zina Estate, Off Ado Road, Ajah, Lagos

Legit.ng also learned that the family has reported the matter to the police but the lady is yet to be found as of Wednesday, May 18

Olufunmilayo Elizabeth Odutola, a 29-year-old resident of Ogomgbo, Ajah, Lagos has been declared missing by her family.

This is coming after close to 72 hours since she was last seen after going to work and failing to report back home.

Elizabeth went to work in Ajah but failed to return home. Photo credit: Photos provided by Elizabeth's family.

She works at a fashion house in Ajah

A family source told Legit.ng that Elizabeth works at a fashion house located at No 5b, Hilary Chimezie Close, Zina Estate, Off Ado Road, Ajah, Lagos.

The source said the matter has been reported to the police and that the family has made contact with Elizath's friends but she still has not been found 72 hours later.

She was last seen on Monday, May 16, when she left for work at the said fashion house but did not come back home thereafter.

Her friend also shared the story on Twitter, pleading for anyone with useful information about her whereabouts to contact the family.

The friend tweeted:

"My friend is missing. Odutola Funmilayo left home for work today and she didn’t get to work and she isn't back home. Her phone is off and she’s untraceable. She works at Ado road Ajah with a Fashion school. If found pls contact: 08028294931."

See the tweet below:

