A little girl has caused a stir online after she vehemently told her mum in a video not to capture her on her first day in school

The girl was seen dressed in her beautiful uniform and being led to school by her mum, but she did not want to be videoed

The resounding no issued by the girl has generated reactions among Nigerians on Instagram where the video was shared

A cute baby girl gently maintained her calm as she was being taken to school for the first time.

The situation however changed when she was informed that she will be videoed by her mum. She became unhappy.

The girl cried as her mum wanted to record. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Vehement rejection of video

The moment she was told that she will be captured in a video, she started to cry and waved her hand in total rejection.

It was as if she does not want the moment recorded at all as her mum promptly stopped the camera and apologised to her. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

Instagram users react

@calabar_chic

"I laughed so hard. Old woman Dey go school you dey video am for why???"

@adebukola.x.x commented:

"It’s the way she’s walking for me."

@stanalieke said:

"Awwww . But Why are you videoing her without her consent, that amounts to breach of privacy. My little client will be instituting a law suit against her mom for this."

@chiomzy_p reacted:

"Any small thing una don carry phone ..no video me."

@enoekwere said:

"Dis one don wise for house already."

@janelle_luxuryhair commented:

"There’s time for everything."

@airlla_iku said:

"When I first see the girl na the other video enter my mind."

Nigerian dad becomes happy after kids leave for school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian dad said he was happy that his kids are resuming school.

According to the man named Fidelis Ozuawala, when the kids leave for school, noise will reduce at home.

He also said he would be free when the kids are away. Many people quickly related to what he said and agreed that looking after kids could be stressful but exciting.

