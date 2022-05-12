A Nigerian man has been left heartbroken after his opportunity to fly out of the country seemed to have hit the rocks following his sister's break up

According to the man, his sister called it quits on her relationship with her boyfriend who was to take him abroad in June

The distraught man lamented on social media that the now ex-boyfriend had plans of walking down the aisle with his sister

A Nigerian man has lamented over his sister's ended relationship with her boyfriend on social media owing to what it may cost him.

The actor and data scientist with the handle @Uncle_sarm wrote on Twitter that his sister recently broke up with a man who was supposed to take him abroad next month being June.

His tweet reads:

"My sister just broke up with the guy that was supposed to take me abroad next month."

His post blew up on the platform with massive engagements as tweeps shared their thoughts on his situation.

He tried to reach his sister's ex-boyfriend

Responding to some comments, the man said he had tried calling the ex-boyfriend to no avail

''He's not picking my calls,'' he said.

He further revealed that the said man had intentions of marrying his sister and lamented that he is more hurt over their break up.

"He was not just another man, he was going to marry my sister.

"Na me chop the main breakfast."

Nigerians react

@OmideyiOlaide said:

"When your pastor talked about 'internal enemies', was he talking about her?

"On the other hand, what if your sister discovered that the guy was a member of an organ trafficking gang and broke up with him to save your life?"

@Mc_Lawrenz said:

"If your sister’s ex boyfriend has a personal relationship with you; he will go ahead with the plans. He will only halt the plans if he was planning on taking you abroad based on the love that he had for ur sister."

@oz_kido said:

"Is your sister normal?! Does she know the implications of what she did? How can she be so self-centred. That relationship wasn't just about her. The family should seat and discuss this. This madness must stop! Comrade, you must travel Oo. How about people wey you done boast give?"

@Ayoelesho said:

"Set up a man-to-man meeting with the guy and make him see the reasons why his break-up with your sister should not affect your progress.

"If push comes to shove, offer to sign an agreement to refund any money spent on your travel when you start making money."

