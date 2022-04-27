A proud Nigerian mum has produced two lawyers and she has wasted no time in framing their photos and showing them off

The mum has a daughter and a son who have been called to bar and she is very grateful for the opportunity of having two legal practitioners

The woman's son shared photos of the framed pictures hung in their home, saying his mum sent them to him recently

A Nigerian mum who is clearly proud and grateful to have produced two lawyer kids has boldly hung their pictures at her home.

She took beautiful photos of the two frames and sent them to her son named Shuyi who then shared them on Twitter to the admiration of many people.

The kids, Shuyi and Gbemishuyi showed off by their mum. Photo credit: ShuyiOlutimi

Source: Twitter

Mummy of lawyers

The two kids named Shuyi and @Gbemishuyi are seen in the framed photos in their legal apparel.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The mum is grateful to God for the opportunity to birth the two kids and for how far they have come in life. Sharing the photos on Twitter, Shuyi wrote:

"FRAME 1: There is a picture frame hung against a faded yellow wall. It a picture of Shuyi smiling, fully robed in his lawyer attire.

"He's wearing a white silk wig on his head a white collar atop a white bishop-neck shirt supports a white collarette. All of this is barely visible behind a black lawyers robe.

"FRAME 2: There is a picture frame of Shuyi's sister, @Gbemishuyi hung against a glossy yellow wall. She is also fully robed in lawyer's attire.

"She is smiling as well but it is narrower than Shuyi's smile, almost a smirk. She has a white collarette on with a lace around the neckline. Her hands are clasped, palm in palm. A gold wristwatch on her wrist is visible."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@ThelazyGeorge commented:

"If I’m having a lawyer as a child in this Nigeria. Na my back wind shield I dey put the picture!"

@Djskipatronic said:

"Lawyers are supposed to be defending those who have been framed, how come they're now the ones being framed?"

@itwellwms commented:

"I pray her happiness is everlasting, I wish you guys long life and prosperity."

Lady takes care of her parents, builds house for them

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady built a nice house for her parents after making money.

The lady built the house in Makurdi, Benue state, and called it her parents' retirement home.

She said she made her money through cryptocurrencies and people praised her for taking good care of her parents.

Source: Legit.ng