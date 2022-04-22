20 years after making away with his cousin's United Kingdom visa, a Nigerian man eventually confessed to the crime

A Nigerian lady who shared the story stated that her uncle was the victim and that it happened when he was 26 years old

According to her, the said culprit was jealous of his cousin and this moved him to commit the crime

A Nigerian lady has caused a commotion on social media as she narrated how her uncle's dream of going abroad for study purposes was killed by his cousin.

The lady identified as Jane Itohan shared the stunning story while reacting to the conversation bordering on Nigerians' secretiveness days before they travel abroad.

The cousin confessed 20 years after the crime was committed. Photo Credit: Nigeriatousa, icirnigeria

Itohan tweeted that her uncle's UK visa vanished some days before his trip and this cut short his dream at that time.

The culprit was jealous of her uncle

However, 20 years later, his cousin would open up to having been behind the visa's disappearance.

Itohan stated that the cousin was actually jealous of her uncle but confessed when he was close to death after suffering a strange ailment.

"Happened when my uncle was 26...He's almost 80 now. His cousin confessed when he was about to die as a result of a strange ailment,'' she said while responding to some tweeps.

Her original tweet reads:

"His paranoia might seem hilarious but my uncle's visa varnished some days before he was to travel to UK for school and that was the end of his dream! The thief, his cousin, who was jealous at that time, confessed 20 years later!!! #TrueStory."

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@kendrickusain said:

"Sometimes, no be village people dey do us, na our own immediate brother's, sister's or cousin's.....

"Hmmm.

"Me normal, I don't forgive and forget, if it was me this happened to, I'll make sure I ruin that cousin to IDGAF if he/she is my favourite cousin, the moment I know you...."

@Eshow_Z said:

"I landed, slept and woke up to be sure it wasn't a dream before telling anybody.

"Relatives be like "You didn't tell us"

"Tell who abeg? My son didn't even know what was going on until he got to the airport so he wouldn't run his mouth?"

@SampaAsa said:

"Omo Una dey funny me.

"Cus why on earth wld anybody know where I kept my visa.. em go hard Jesus sef to find."

@onlysharkonland said:

"My dad's was stolen too by two friends.

"They both travelled out with theirs leaving him behind.

"Look who's back to the village without an achievement of anything to call their own."

