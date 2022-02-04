Two days after Legit.ng published a story about the United Kingdom restarting the issuance of PV to Nigerians, long queues have appeared in their UK offices in Lagos

The United Kingdom announced that it will give Nigerians seeking to leave the country the opportunity to apply and get its visa in 10 days

The PV process restarted on 24 January but only priority visa services will be given for the time being due to the continued ongoing pandemic on courier routes.

Nigerians began to throng the UK visa office after it was announced that Nigeria has been removed from the UK red list following the drop in the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Nigerians Form Long Queue at Lagos UK Visa office

Source: Getty Images

Massive crowd of people seeking to leave

A crowd of applicants was seen milling outside the visa office in Lekki Phase I offices of TLSContact. Long queues were seen as people waited to be called in for the application.

Legit.ng had reported that the U.K government announced the resumption of its Priority Visa (PV) in all the Nigerian visa application centres from January 24, 2022.

The news comes as the US Mission in Nigeria says those who have previously been to the United States have been captured Drop Box service which lets them renew their visa without attending an interview.

The US Mission gives consideration to Nigerians too

Reports from TheNiche said, the US Mission in Nigeria said the resumption of DropBox service or interview waiver 20 months after it rested it indefinitely at all its consulates in the country.

The UK government suspended visa applications for red list countries on 6 December 2021 because of the current Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Before making a visa application to the UK, applicants should first check if they need a visa, and which one they are to apply for, at http://www.gov.uk/check-uk-visa.

The PV services are only available to persons applying for work and study routes at the Visa Application Centres in Nigeria.

According to Nairametrics, these services will be available on the TLS website, and purchases can be made during appointments for Visa Application Centre (VAC).

Suitable applicants for work or study routes are to click this link for more information on how to apply: http://www.gov.uk/apply-to-come-to-the-uk.

The UK Offers N11.5m Salary for Care Assistants

Legit.ng has reported that Italy harbours the most extensive population of Nigerians in Europe, with three million recorded from the island of Sicily in the deep south and Sardinia, across to Rome in the middle and Tirano in the far north. The figure does not include undocumented Nigerians.

Italy does not even speak English but Italian, which Nigerians must learn from scratch in order to adapt.

But the United Kingdom with multiple advantages is trying to meet up with Italy in wooing Nigerians who have documented links with the Brits. London and the English midlands are the favourite places for Nigerians.

