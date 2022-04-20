A boyfriend treated his girlfriend to an embarrassment after catching her dining with someone else

The displeased man forcefully took back the wig, slippers and phone he bought her while the going was good

In the viral clip, the lady tried to protest that he stopped embarrassing her, but it all fell on deaf ears

There was a drama at an eatery as a guy confronted his girlfriend after catching her with someone else.

Angered by what he saw, the man without hesitation began forcefully retrieving the phone, slippers and wig he got her.

He took back things he bought her. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial

The lady kept protesting that he stopped embarrassing her while her estranged boyfriend continued with his action.

A lady believed to be the friend of the cheating girlfriend watched in surprise as the man retrieved the items.

The short clip was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram and stirred mixed reactions from netizens.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the incident

@iam_deedi said:

"Now this is stupidity Fr,that’s why you see ladies dating matured men not because they want lots of money it’s just the respect been given while with matured men… they give peace of mind my thoughts though."

@seundreams said:

"If you know u can't be faithful in a relationship then be ready to whatever consequences that comes with it."

@bimborella1 said:

"He rendered her useless!!!...sebi nah the wig and slippers i bought for you dey make you feel you have arrived???...e remain her top and leggings."

@thiswillssef said:

"I didn’t support what he did..just lock up and go.. she saw you, she is already disgraced you showing up there….#but now una teo dun disgrace una selves."

