The senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Center has been seen in a video making comments concerning domestic violence

Osinachi Nwachukwu, a member of his church reportedly died as a result of domestic violence suffered in the hands of her husband

According to Pastor Enenche, any marriage that could lead to death should better not exist at all advising me on what to do if there is no more love

Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis Gospel, Abuja has been seen in a viral video speaking on domestic violence and what to do to avoid it.

This is coming after Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was a lead singer at Dunamis reportedly died as a result of domestic violence inflicted on her by her husband.

Osinachi Nwachukwu reportedly died of domestic violence. Photo credit: Paul Enenche/Facebook and @chritian_network/Instagram.

Return them to their parents

Speaking in the video, Pastor Enenche says any marriage that will take a life better not exist. He advised men to return their wives to their parents instead of killing them with violence.

Pastor Enenche said:

"My counsel to anybody: If you don't love anybody's daughter, instead of killing them, hand them back to their father. Divorce is not allowed under any condition. But this is what I believe: It is better to be alive and there is no marriage than for you to die because of marriage."

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users took to the comment section of the post shared by @saintavenue_ent1 to air their views. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@ragnarhilson said:

"I have always knew from the beginning that marriage was a scam."

@adaorannebe said:

"A little for late for her but it could save someone else."

@babalandlordhouse reacted:

"This is deep."

Osinachi Nwachukwu's colegues speak on her death

In a related story , Legit.ng reported that some colleagues of Osinachi Nwachukwu said the singer died because of domestic violence inflicted on her by her husband.

As soon as the news of her death broke, many who were close to her started making revelations concerning what she suffered in her marriage.

Nigerians have been outraged by the revelations with some asking why she failed to open up.

