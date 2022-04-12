I'm So Touched: Nigerian Dad Almost Moved to Tears in Video as His Kids Gifts Him New Dell Laptop for Birthday
- A video has shown the touching moment a Nigerian dad received the gift of a brand new Dell laptop from his caring children
- It was a birthday gift and it came as a huge surprise for the dad who didn't expect it at all; he expressed very deep appreciation to the kids
- The video has raised emotional dust on the internet as many people readily connected to it, saying it was a nice thing to care for parents
- When Lasekan Dayo shared the video on Twitter, it attracted a donor who sent them the sum of N50,000 in appreciation for their nice act
A Nigerian dad is full of appreciation and happiness after his children presented him with the gift of a brand new Dell laptop.
An emotional video seen online showed the moment the man received the nice gift. It was still sealed in its pack.
Dad full of emotions
The man's emotional reactions have caused a stir online. The moment his children arrived with the gift and unveiled it, he immediately started expressing how much he was touched.
In the video, he asked his children:
"For me? I'm so touched."
Children get N50k donation
When the video was shared on Twitter by @artby_lash, it attracted someone who was so touched as to donate the sum of N50k to them.
See the tweet below:
Nigerians on Twitter react
Some Nigerians on Twitter took to the comment section to share thier own stories:
@onwuemeneemman1 said:
"My dad is the best. Man made sure I never lacked in university. He even helped pay my friends fee when I cry to him about their family challenges. Man has been an angel and today I’d make sure he is happy ever having me as a son. You did well brother."
@grovemaster72 commented:
"I appreciate guys like u that sees the sacrifices Fathers make to keep the family floating and going,most of the times you see people coming to appreciate mothers as if Fathers are passengers in the family. God bless u."
