A Nigerian man has warmed many hearts with his act of kindness towards a nursing mother who he met in Makoko Lagos

The mum who received the man's blessing of N10k was reportedly abandoned by her husband as she sleeps in the open with her kid

The video of the man's act has gone viral, attracting praises from internet users who described him in flowering words

A man's act of kindness towards a nursing mother has attracted the attention of social media users who describe him in many flowering words.

The man went to Makoko, Lagos where he found the nursing mother and blessed her life with the sum of N10k.

The kind man blesses the nursing mother with the sum of N10,000. Photo credit: @ositapopcorn.

Source: Instagram

Husband left us, says the mother

According to the video seen online, the woman explained that her husband abandoned her and her child.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The woman sleeps in the oepn with the kid. The moment the money was given to her in the video, she knelt down to thank the man.

The kind man promised to be back with some more goodies including a mosquito net for her and her child.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@donoflegion said:

"I love u guys. You earned my respect."

@campusblaze commented:

"Omo people dey suffer I swear."

@dexycreation reacted:

"Thanks for making a video I requested for."

@samkidsthrift said:

"Can u help me find out how old her son is..Would love to donate some clothes for him and shoes if I have his size pls."

@misimie_ commented:

"I’ll choose this over skit and prank makers."

@jamesjeffry090 said:

"If to say na so all the content creators be for Nigeria nobody for they suffer or Dey street….. no be to Dey buy Benz."

Nigerian man visits mother, gift her N400k

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a man visited a woman and her three children and gifted them the sum of N400k.

The kind man was seen in a viral video as he handed the huge cash donation to the woman.

The woman's three children are suspected to be suffering from cerebral palsy since none of them can walk, talk or hear properly.

Source: Legit.ng