Wedding goers saw something powerfully moving when a man entered the wedding dance and threw caution to the wind twerking in full gear

His performance was so outstanding that many people decided to leave the dancing space for him to occupy alone and entertain guests

The video has generated mixed reactions on the internet with many people asking why the man danced with such excitement

Excitement reigned supreme when a young man descended on the dance floor during a wedding reception.

He performed a powerful twerking dance which is mostly associated with women, doing it so well that women gave him kudos.

The man positions himself to deliver a powerful twerk. Photo credit: @arewafamilyweddings

Source: Instagram

Why was he twerking

In the six seconds clip, he came in full force with no mercy, squatted in feminine fashion and delivered the mesmerising twerk.

People shouted in frenzy and excitement, removing their phones to capture the very rare moment and preserve it for posterity.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, Instagram users took to the comment section to express their views about the man's dance in in the video shared by @arewafamilyweddings. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@balogun__moyo1 said:

"After all this dance Nå one semo one meat you go still chop."

@miss_ameerahh asked:

"Is he twerking or what?"

@eyyysha said:

"Please come and take your brother away."

@georgeronku reacted:

"Bum bum don’t lie ... shake what your daddy gave you bro."

@realbillynah commented:

"We done lose another man woo."

@ms_michelle_a said:

"Even me no know how to shake it like that."

@onome_dafe said:

"This guy is the star of the show!!! Can't stop laughing."

@pink._._berry asked:

"Why you twerking?"

