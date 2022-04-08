Mzee Kunene, from Kiambu in Kenya, was rescued by Njeri Migwi’s Usikimye foundation in 2021 after his family abandoned him

The brothers openly said they wanted him dead so they could inherit his land, prompting Usikimye to intervene

Njeri said that Mzee Kunene was doing great, and shared a photo showing the stark difference from when they found him

A Kenyan octogenarian who was rescued by the Usikimye NGO founded by Njeri Migwi is doing great.

On Thursday, April 7, the organisation updated netizens saying Mzee Kunene’s condition had significantly improved.

Mzee Kunene's brothers were mistreating him until Usikimye stepped in. Photos: Usikimye.

“When we rescued him, he was in one of the worst conditions we have ever seen anyone in. Look at his glow up!

Days like today remind us why we do the work we do,” Usikimye wrote.

Brothers wanted Kunene dead

The organisation first highlighted Kunene’s plight in August 2021, saying his brothers wanted him dead so as to inherit his land.

“Several years back they assaulted him and removed his teeth. He survives on well-wishers who drop him milk and bread.”

He could not walk and instead crawled because of the assault by his brothers, who instilled fear in villagers trying to help him.

When Usikimye found him, he lived in a shack under deplorable conditions.

Kunene rescued by Usikimye

They first lit a fire to warm him up before actively starting looking for an old people’s home to accommodate him.

“He was cold. Our co-founder Njeri is all cried out. We need to allow people to live a life of dignity in their old age,” they wrote.

After calling several homes only to be informed they were packed, the organisation drove around the city till they found one for Mzee Kunene.

“The doctors found a heavy build-up of acid due to him staying hungry. We firmly must say no to elder abuse and neglect,” the organisation wrote while appealing for adult diapers.

