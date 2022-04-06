Young, Famous and African star Andile Ncube has been accused of swindling his late stepfather Elliot Magubane out of his wealth

Ncube's stepbrother Sphamandla Magubane said the media personality stole the inheritance that was meant for him and his siblings

He also added that he was angered by the fact that Andile hosted a tombstone unveiling without his stepdad's biological children present

Media personality Andile Ncube's appearance in the famous Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous & African may have attracted him unwanted drama from his family. The reality TV star is being accused of stealing his stepfather's inheritance.

'Young, Famous & African' star Andile Ncube has been called out for stealing his stepfather's wealth. Image: @andilencube

According to various media reports, Ncube was called out by his stepbrother Sphamandla Magubane, who accused him of using the late Elliot Magubane's assets on the show for clout.

Sunday World reports that Sphamandla said Ncube had no right to flaunt his father's assets and wealth on TV without their permission. He said:

"On the show, he is flaunting my father's assets and the house he illegally attained. Andile has no right to show my father's house and exclude us from doing anything related to our father."

The South African also reports that 27-year-old Magubane was breathing fire because Ncube even had to gall to conduct his father's tombstone unveiling on TV without informing the family. He said:

“We are shocked by Andile’s disrespect to go and film our father’s graveside without the family’s consent.”

Sphamandla added that Ncube and Nomsa Isabelle Chemane kicked him out of his father's house and business shortly after his death, Sunday World reports. He said:

“I used to work with my dad in his businesses. Two weeks after my father died, they told me to come for an interview and reapply for my position.”

