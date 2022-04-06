In 2011, 71-year-old Nancy Crampton-Brophy published an essay in which she guided women and on how to mu*rder their spouse

Nancy is currently in police net and standing trial for allegedly shooting and killing her husband of 27-years identified as Daniel Brophy

Social media is agog with reactions to the woman's action with some saying she premeditated the act before writing the said essay

An author who published a book on how women can kill their husbands and get away with the murder has been arrested for allegedly committing same crime. She is currently standing trial.

Reports say the 71-year-old woman identified as Nancy Crampton-Brophy shot and killed her husband, Daniel Brophy.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy is currently standing trial. Photo credit: @pubity

Source: Instagram

She allegedly kill hubby in the kitchen

Nancy was said to have used a gun and killed her husband, Daniel who is a chef in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute, in Portland, on 2 June 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In 2018, the woman made the post on Facebook, announcing her husband's murder.

See the story below:

Instagram users react with frenzy

As soon as the post was made on Instagram by @pubity, users who saw it reacted to it sharply. Here are a few of the reactions:

@mememanmyles said:

"It’s always the ones u least expect."

@chiranjeevi_bs_ reacted:

"She guides others to a treasure she can't possess."

@jamesmattock2.0 said:

"It’s almost like we saw this coming."

@avarygish commented:

"Biggest plot twist of the century."

@revivedhistory said:

"Well well well, how the turn tables."

@khan_am.shady commented:

"Well... this isn't good marketing for her essay."

@kurodoragonhiganbana said:

"Since she got caught then the book is not that great."

@johann3dsouza reacted:

"Should have read her own book."

Man kills his wife and child in Ekwusigo, Anambra state

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian husband killed his wife in Ekwusigo, Anambra state.

The man identified as Chukwuemeka Obijiofor was said to have killed his son too and many wondered why he did it.

He reportedly killed them by clubbing them with a shovel. The man was on rampage as he also injured a vigilante man who tried to rescue his family from him.

Source: Legit.ng