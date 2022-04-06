A hilarious video has shown a grandfather as he carries a baby inside a blue bucket, walking around with it like a handbag

The man was seen inside a supermarket when he probably went shopping with the baby's head seen inside the bucket

The video has been met with hilarious comments on Instagram where it was shared and some have awarded best grandfather to the man

A man has been seen walking around a supermarket with a little baby inside a blue bucket, causing huge laughter online.

The man said to be a grandfather strolled majestically around a store with the baby sticking out its head from the bucket.

The baby smiled brightly showing she is enjoying the ride. Photo credit: @baabyjaamie and @pubity

Source: Instagram

The baby was smiling

But it appeared the bay was enjoying the ride as she was seen smiling like a happy lark as the man carried her like a handbag.

The grandfather walked very absentmindedly as if what he was doing was a very normal thing.

The video has generated huge laughter among internet users.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users have reacted to the video massively after ti was shared by @pubity. See a few of the reactions below:

@amiee_p said:

"Wonder who this reminds me of lol."

@lgrace118 reacted:

"Ah to be a child in a bucket at a hardware store."

@fattygatty commented:

"This is cute but just imagine seeing this without context lol."

@young.child81 said:

"Man got that strength."

