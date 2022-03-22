A Nigerian mother who said her daughter was kidnapped and taken to Mali has come out to narrate her shocking experience

The woman said her daughter went to school only for her to receive a phone call from kidnappers that her daughter was in Mali

The mother said the kidnappers asked her to pay the sum of N1.5 million for her daughter to be released, but that she could not raise the money

A young lady named Favour who was kidnapped and taken to Mali regained her freedom in a way that could only be described as miraculous.

Favour's mum said she got a phone call one day to inform her that her daughter was in Mali. This was a huge shock to her because the young lady went to school but failed to make it back home.

The mother said her daughter named Favour escaped miraculously. Photo credit: LegitTV

Source: Original

The kidnappers demanded money

According to the woman, the kidnappers demanded the sum of N1.5 million for Favour to be released. She however said she had no way of raising such an amount. Narrating her story to LegitTV, the woman said:

"On the 11th of June, she (Favour) went to school and did not return. We started looking for her before a number called me and said "are you the mother of Favour" I said yes. I said my daughter is Favour and I'm looking for her. Where is she? I told the person to release my daughter. She said "I want to release her but you have to bring N1.5 million."

She resorted to prayers

The troubled woman resorted to prayers and this paid off because her daughter later found her way out of the kidnapper's den in a miraculous way.

I'm in huge debt

The woman has said he is in huge debt because she is a widow who battles to take care of her kids alone. She said the accumulated debts have made her live in serious trouble to the extent that she once slept in the cell.

Watch the full video below:

