A Nigerian man who recently returned from Libya has said that he lost 200 of his friends who were not lucky enough to make it back to Nigeria alive

Harrison Friday travelled to Libya in search of greener pastures but almost lost his life in the volatile country

Friday who is from Agbor in Delta state also said he went to the country with N5 million but returned with nothing

Friday said he served his boss as an apprentice in Lagos state for 6 years and 6 months before he was settled. He said his boss settled him with N5 million. It was from this money that he financed his journey.

Harrison Friday is lucky to be back alive. Photo credit: LegitTV

Source: Facebook

According to Friday, he passed through a whole lot of shocking experiences in the hands of gangs on his way to Lybia through land borders. He said some persons could not make it to Lybia since they died on their way.

He told LegitTV:

"Where I fes dey stay before na Lagos, dey follow my oga dey do business. Na rice we dey sell. As I don serve oga finish, then I come come. My friend for Delta State come tell me say people dey travel go Lybia. I say anyhow money dey my hand now, I fit follow them."

I won't advise anyone to go to Lybia

From his terrible experience, Friday has said he won't advise any of his friends to ever travel to Lybia. From his description, he sounded like Lybia was hell on earth for him.

According to him, he spent a lot of time in prison and sustained many bullet wounds. He is still nursing some of the injuries. He said:

"See war for prison. I say, the prison you go stay two weeks. E get where dem put us like cage. Dem go cut small bread like this, if e reach your hand. Some people go stay two weeks the bread never reach their hand sef. You no fit go Lybia you no carry injury come now."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng