A video of a father doing his baby girl’s hair while seated in a bathroom sink won netizens' hearts

The clip shared online by @thecarlinfamily shows the dad trying to convince the girl to do piggies instead of bunnies

The man loses their cute debate and does brushes her hair and adds some pink bows as the finishing touch

A viral daddy-daughter video had cyber citizens’ hearts pumping custard! The TikTok post shows the dad and his adorable toddler in the bathroom as he gets ready to do her hair.

He asks the little girl whether she wants to do a piggies or bunnies hairstyle, to which she responds “bunnies”. Her dad tries to convince her otherwise, but the little missy wasn’t having it!

A video of a dad doing his daughter's hair won over the internet. Image: @thecarlinfamily/TikTok

They had got a time together

After their adorable back-and-forth, the dad agrees to bunnies and brushes and styles her hair. They have an exchange of cute words and phrases during the at-home salon appointment until the hairdo is done, with some pink bows as the finishing touch.

Check out the clip below:

The cyber community fell helplessly in love with the little bossy babe and admired the beautiful bond between her and her father. Peeps showed love on the viral TikTok post which boasts over 8.2 million likes.

Drew said:

“No arguing, give her bunnies.”

jvnhair commented:

“Bunnies are about to be the biggest hairstyle of 2022. Calling it now.”

MiniMidgeMarie wrote:

“Sorry to be deep, but on behalf of all girls who couldn't have this. Thank you.”

RITA reacted:

“She was like BOWSSS RN.”

Diana replied:

“She makes the sink look so comfy.”

TheScottFamily remarked:

“Omg, she’s soooo adorable.”

simply_lunchbox asked:

“Can she teach me how to make decisions so confidently?”

Kid showed father attention

