A Nigerian mother has narrated the shocking details of how she manages to take care of her children in the city of Lagos

The woman identified as Tolulope said she and the husband no longer live together due to irreconcilable differences that have bugged their marriage

To survive with her kids, Tolulope worked with the Lagos state Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), before leaving to clean for private people

Tolulope Mosebolatan, a mother of 5 has told the story of how she is barely managing to feed her children in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

According to the woman, she is no longer together with her husband and since then, life has been hellish for her and her kids.

She became a cleaner to feed

Narrating her shocking story to LegitVT Tolulope said she clean's people's toilets, estates, compounds, bathrooms, compounds to be able to buy food for the children.

She worked with LAWMA for some years where she collected a salary of N12,000 but later quit the job because of chest pain resulting from long inhalation of street dust.

No other option, she continued cleaning

But she was left with no other job and had to go into cleaning again, this time, cleaning people's toilets and estates. When asked how she feeds her children, Tolulope said:

"I have like four compounds that I use to clean. A month, they give me N3,000. I have like 3 houses paying N3,000 and I have one paying N4,000. I even work at Maryland, clean house there every Saturday."

She said if she have money, she will open a shop since she is getting very tired of the cleaning job. She said she has a painful chest and kneel despite the fact that her daughter has been helping her out.

