A Nigerian mum was full of joy the moment her son who stays abroad flew into Nigeria to surprise her on her 60th birthday anniversary

In the video trending online, the mum was seen running very fast the moment the son tapped her from behind and then coming back with a hug

The video has warmed many hearts on the internet with many people acknowledging the fact that a mother's love is total and sweet

It was a huge shock when a Nigerian mum turned and saw her son who lives abroad but who came back on her birthday.

The woman was marking her 60th birthday anniversary and obviously never expected her son to be around for the event.

It was an electrifying moment when the son walked in. Photo credit: @alwaysstartswith

Source: Instagram

The son came through with a huge surprise

It wasn't expected that the young man would be around. But it happened that the son had other plans, He planned and delivered a huge surprise to his mother.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As the birthday event progressed, the son walked in silently and then tapped mum from behind, sending her into a frenzy as she turned.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @kehind_smith wrote:

"My brother decided to fly from across the world to surprise my mother from for her 60th birthday. All my mother ever wanted on this day is for her 2 sets of twins (us ) to come together and to also give back to the community. Despite our busiest schedules and us living in various places of the world.. We’re all under the same roof once again just like old times."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Many social media users are reacting to the video, with many saying it made their day. Here are some of the comments on the video when it was reposted by @mufasatundeednut:

@uckalu__ig commented:

"Mama looks so d@mn good…Mama nails done but look at me."

@iam_quinncy reacted:

"The next agenda will be when are you getting married if he’s not."

@rosythrone commented:

This will definitely be one of the best moment in her life, a very remarkable day

@olabenedict1 said:

"Don’t just do “awwww” hustle. Na money they make all these things sweet."

Nigerian man who serves in the US Army returns home after 6 years to surprise family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian man serving in the United States Army flew into Nigeria to surprise his family.

The man's father had no idea that the son was coming back home, and suddenly a car pulled up and the son came down and delivered a sweet shock.

Information gleaned from the video indicates that the son had not returned to Nigeria for the past 6 years.

Source: Legit.ng