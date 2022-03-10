A social media user with the Twitter name @RoyaltiOnWheels has met a man she has been talking to for years

In a post, she revealed that she's been chatting with the man online for three years prior to their first meeting

The wheelchair-bound woman released lovely photos with the man, gaining reactions from netizens

Two individuals who met on social media have finally taken their relationship to a new height after three years of online interactions.

In a Twitter post, @RoyaltiOnWheels posed with the man while she sat in a wheelchair as they looked at each other in the face with smiles.

After 3 Years of Constant Chatting, He Finally Showed Up - Lady in Wheelchair Flaunts Handsome Man. Photo credit: @RoyaltiOnWheels

Source: Twitter

The duo appeared in the snaps in casual outfits to celebrate their friendship, which began on social media.

@RoyaltiOnWheels did not specifically indicate that their relationship was more than friendship.

However, the photos show the two are charting a path leading to a romantic relationship.

Their engaging snaps have stirred emotions on social media, gaining reactions from netizens.

Social media reacts

Below are some reactions from social media users to the viral photos:

@msibisks commented:

''Maybe I won't see heaven, but you are not gonna make it lol.''

@RoyaltiOnWheels observed:

''There's something off about his smile. It looks fake.''

@Leonmuigz indicated:

''You could also show up instead of waiting on him. It's the 21st century, and women are equally empowered too.''

@FrankTa72625105 said:

''You guys look so good together.''

Source: Legit.ng