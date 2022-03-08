A young lady has been seen in a viral video, leading her dad and mum in an amazing family display of DropItChallenge

The lady and her parents decided to throw their hat into the viral challenge and so many people on the internet cannot get enough of their performance

Instagram users are already talking about the video with many declaring that the family has won the challenge with what they did

The viral DropItChallenge took a new turn when a daughter led her parents to take part in it as a family.

A video of the family's outing has wowed many people on the internet and it has been said that they did very well.

DropItChallenge got hotter when a dad and mum joined. Photo credit: @atinkanews

They have won the DropItChallenge

The video has elicited comments on social media with many netizens declaring that the family won the challenge.

In the video, the daughter stood in the middle like a coach, directing her mum and dad on what to do and how to drop it.

When they did drop it, it was amazing to watch. It appears more and more parents are joining the younger generation to perform internet challenges such as the one seen in the video. The video was shared on Instagram by @atinkanews.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video

When the video was dropped on Instagram, it got so many views and comments. Here are a few of the comments:

@i._alpha says:

"The mother Dey die oo."

@smithsdale_01 remarked:

"When you’re the only male in a family, they’ll influence you to start acting like them sooner or later."

@decent118 commented:

"Why they want to kill the man."

