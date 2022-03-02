A little kid was seen crying and wailing for her mum's Android phone and the mother had no option than to give the phone to the child

When the kid took the phone, he went ahead to operate it with much carefulness like an adult, flipping through it until he got to a cartoon

He then relaxed and started watching much to the consternation of many people on the internet who referred to the kid as a digital native

A boy has wowed many people on the internet with the way he flipped through an android phone like an adult.

The kid's mother was using her phone, but the kid was bent on collecting the same pheon and using it to watch cartoons.

The kid wowed many with he operated the phone. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

He gets the Android phone

The moment the Android phone was handed to the kid, he did not wait for anybody to help him get a cartoon to watch.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Instead, he flipped through just like an adult and then got to his favorite cartoon and then started watching calmy.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Many people who have seen the kid's ability to operate an android phone like a pro have reacted to it in different ways. Here are a few of the reactions after the hilarious video was shared by @mufasatundeednut:

@nikkilaoye reacted:

"Na their way o. My 2yr old can use a tablet & TV remote to go to YouTube and Netflix and watch my videos or watch his cocomelon, peppa pig and more.... No time."

@naija.bakers commented:

"See how he is breathing over another person’s phone."

@yunus_adeola reacted:

"Children of these days are computers."

@heatherlovesafrobeats said:

"Children watch everything you do. Everything! Lol."

@benny_lee04 wrote:

"My son will go to WhatsApp straight dey type nonsense."

Boy uses mum's phone to order goods worth N706,000 online

In a closely related story, Legit.ng has previously reported that a little kid used his mum's phone to order goods online.

The goods he ordered were worth about N706,000.

When the goods were delivered, the whole family was surprised and it was later discovered he was responsible.

Source: Legit.ng