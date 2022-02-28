A young Nigerian man has warmly welcomed his Oyinbo lover to Nigeria and he recorded a romantic video of him and his lady

The young man shared the video of his sweet meeting with his Oyinbo sweetheart as they both locked lips, sending tongues wagging

The video has attracted reactions on Instagram where it was shared as many Nigerians are expressing mixed opinions on man's love affair

A Nigerian man is currently over the moon because her Oyinbo lover is visiting. He has excitedly welcomed the woman to Nigeria.

In a romatic video seen on Instagram, the man and his sweetheart were seen appreciating each other's company.

The two lovers were seen showing each other love in video. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

The video captured the two lovers showing love and affection to each other, arms entwined tightly on each other's necks.

Lips locked in video

The high point of the video is when the two lovers locked lips in a romance that has attracted huge reactions on the internet.

The Oyinbo lady had her head on the Nigerian man's shoulder and soon, lips were locked.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Nigerians are reacting to the romance between the Oyinbo lady who flew in to visit her Nigerian sweetheart. The video was shared in Instagram by @gossipmillnaija. Some of the reactions go as follows:

@codboy_boolean reacted:

"I no go talk anything... Just "Love is really blind" I never knew."

@jogbanje commented:

"Which one be awwww true love confirmed? We all know this is fake love!"

@chioma.lovv said:

"I no want dey comment any ba.d thing again, because the last time wey I talk my mind, Instagram log me out of my account, so let me just say “awwww” love is beautiful."

@emmyscommunication said:

"White women love so easily I swear."

Source: Legit.ng