Amidst the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, little acts of heroism are constantly emerging as the war begins to take a humanitarian turn

A very kind woman has helped a mother who was out of Ukraine during the invasion of the country by Russia

The children's father could not leave Ukraine due to a new law requiring all men to stay back and fight so he handed them over to a woman known as Ableyeva

Ableyeva successfully brought the children, a boy, and a girl to safety at the Hungarian border where she handed them over to their mother, Anna Semyuk

A Ukrainian father could not leave the country with his children due to a new decree requiring all men to stay back and fight the Russian invaders.

He took his two children, a boy and a girl, trying to see how he could cross them to the border. He was not allowed passage by border control agents.

Happy mother Anna Seyuk reunites with children in Hungary after Ukraine invaded Russia. Photo credit: Reauters

Trusting a kind stranger in a time of crisis

He therefore simply handed the children to a stranger, a woman named Ableyeva who was crossing to Hungary. The woman was to deliver the children to their mother who was out of Ukraine at the time and who was coming from Italy to take delivery of the children, Reuters reports.

Children finally reunite with their mum

The kind stranger, Ableyeva has successfully reunited the children with their mother, fulfilling the trust placed on her by their father. Reacting, the woman said:

"Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over."

In a comment, the children's mother, Anna Semyuk said:

"All I can say to my kids now, is that everything will be alright. In one or two weeks, and we will go home."

