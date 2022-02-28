Stories of Heroism: Kind Woman Helps Another Mother Who is Out of Ukraine to Bring Her Children to Safety
- Amidst the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, little acts of heroism are constantly emerging as the war begins to take a humanitarian turn
- A very kind woman has helped a mother who was out of Ukraine during the invasion of the country by Russia
- The children's father could not leave Ukraine due to a new law requiring all men to stay back and fight so he handed them over to a woman known as Ableyeva
- Ableyeva successfully brought the children, a boy, and a girl to safety at the Hungarian border where she handed them over to their mother, Anna Semyuk
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A Ukrainian father could not leave the country with his children due to a new decree requiring all men to stay back and fight the Russian invaders.
He took his two children, a boy and a girl, trying to see how he could cross them to the border. He was not allowed passage by border control agents.
Ukrainian mum who delivered baby on the night of Russian invasion says she heard explosions during labour
Trusting a kind stranger in a time of crisis
He therefore simply handed the children to a stranger, a woman named Ableyeva who was crossing to Hungary. The woman was to deliver the children to their mother who was out of Ukraine at the time and who was coming from Italy to take delivery of the children, Reuters reports.
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Children finally reunite with their mum
The kind stranger, Ableyeva has successfully reunited the children with their mother, fulfilling the trust placed on her by their father. Reacting, the woman said:
"Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over."
In a comment, the children's mother, Anna Semyuk said:
"All I can say to my kids now, is that everything will be alright. In one or two weeks, and we will go home."
They need more help: NGO visits mum who has 4 kids, 1 dead, 3 not walking, gives her N200k in touching video
Woman gives birth to her child during Russian invasion of Ukraine
Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that a woman gave birth to her child the night of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The woman named Svitlana said she was hearing explosions outside the window during her delivery in the hospital.
After she gave birth, she said the priority was to save her baby as she immediately had to get to a safer place.
Source: Legit.ng