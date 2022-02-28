A Ukrainian mother who delivered her baby on the night that Russian invaded her country has come out to narrate her experience

The mother identified as Svitlana said she heard explosions during the delivery and that she held her husband's hand out of fear

After baby Mia was delivered, her mum said she had no time to recover herself as she had to get dressed and get to safety

A mother who gave birth in Ukraine on the very night the country was invaded by Russia has now come out to share her shocking experience.

The woman identified as Svitlana went into labour on the night of February 24, 2022, and was driven to the hospital by her husband amidst blaring sirens.

Baby Mia was delivered four days ago in Ukraine. Photo credit: LinkedIn/UNICEF/Svitlana and Getty Images/Yevhen Borysov

Explosions heard during labour

When she was delivering in the hospital, the mum said she could hear mortal shellings and explosions.

She said she was scared and had to hold her husband's hand so tightly out of fear. She stated:

“During the birth I heard explosions outside the window. I held my husband's hand so as not to be so scared."

No time to recover after childbirth

Svitlana and her husband had no time to put themselves together after their baby was born. The woman had to quickly dress up as they needed to get themselves and the new baby to safety.

According to the mother:

"The priority was to save the baby’s life."

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users are reacting to the story after it was shared on LinkedIn by UNICEF. A few reactions are captured below:

Irfan khan said:

"Yes everyone should do what they can so save humanity. Actions are required NOT words!! The help is required now! Act now before its too late."

Fernanda Lopes Larsen reacted:

"Welcome to the world, beautiful baby Mia. You deserved so much better. May your birth bring the peace, compassion and common sense that humans desperately need right now!"

