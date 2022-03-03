Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of the moment a black student used a blender to interrupt a class

The loud noise from the blender interrupted the lecturer as well as other students who turned in the direction of the noise

Seeing the damage he had done, the student proceeded to seek permission from the lecturer and got a response that stunned Nigerians

A trending video of a black student using a blender to interrupt an ongoing lecture has sparked a debate on social media.

A short video capturing the surprising incident which transpired in Aston University, England was shared on Twitter by @uniofbesti.

The lecturer permitted him to continue Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @uniofbesti

Source: Twitter

While a lecture went on, a black student sitting at the back placed a blender on his desk and used it in grinding an unidentifiable item.

The noise the blender generated distracted everyone and redirected their attention to where the Black behind the act was seated.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As people appeared to wonder why he was using blender in class, the lad boldly sought permission to continue and was granted by the lecturer.

He then resumed blending.

Nigerians react

The white lecturer's reaction to the boy's action got many talking.

@princebrown_official remarked:

"U can’t even think about this in Madonna University abi u chop craze .. that’s when u will know that u are a cultist ..ekwensu ..u will just go home."

@september_khid wrote:

"The sad part is that he is black, so it will be attached to all black people that we are lawless, no wonder we are not granted pass in times of war."

@mercurial995 opined:

"In Nigeria, it is one oversabi SU sitting at the front that would first attack you before the lecturer itself starts."

@flashy_empress thought:

"I’m sure if it’s the guy that it’s blending is a lecturer in Nigeria university and someone did this in his class, he will actually deal with the student."

Lecturer steps in, settles a dispute between a couple in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lecturer had turned a relationship counselor as he settled a dispute between two lovers in class.

From the video, a young man was seen kneeling down before a girl, apparently begging her for forgiveness.

However, the young lady was being reluctant to accept the pleas to forgive her boyfriend. This prompted the lecture to intervene. He later took their hands and joined them together and the whole class went wild.

Source: Legit.ng