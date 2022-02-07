A Nigerian woman has said she prefers doing business than engaging in government work that pays a monthly salary

Madam Grace who sells ice cream in Benin, Edo state says she has been able to send her children to school with the business

According to the woman, she makes a profit of N3,000 daily even as she revealed that she has been doing the business for 10-years

An ice-cream seller in Benin, Edo state has said she cannot do a salary job that pays on a monthly basis.

According to the woman identified as Madam Grace, she does not have the patience to wait for a salary that usually comes after one has gone into debt.

Madam Grace says she makes N3,000 profit daily. Photo credit: LegitTV.

My first child is in UNIBEN

Madam Grace revealed that she uses the profit from the business to support her husband as well as her kids in school.

The mother of four said her first child is a student of the University of Benin, Edo state. The hustler who spoke to LegitTV said she prefers a business that gives money every day to government work. Her words about her children and her hustle:

"The senior one dey UNIBEN. Na him (icecream) i dey take dey support husband dey train them dey go. I like am. That's why I dey struggle say as I no go school so my children must go."

When asked how much profit she makes in a day, Madam Grace said she goes home with a profit of N3,000 on a good business day.

Watch the full interview below:

