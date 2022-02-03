A Nigerian mother has taken extra measures to make sure her daughter does not fall victim to internet fraudsters popularly called Yahoo Boys

The woman sternly warned her daughter never to have anything to do with ritualists and Yahoo boys

A trending video captured the woman holding a big cutlass in his right hand while issuing the warning, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian mother has warned her daughter to completely avoid Yahoo Boys and ritualists for her own good. The woman issued the threat with a cutlass in her hand.

The woman was seen in a hilarious video, sitting her daughter down in their room and standing before her with a big cutlass.

No jokes! The mother sternly warns daughter against Yahoo Boys. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

Her action has sparked mixed reactions from many Nigerians on Instagram. The concerned mother said in the video:

"I'm telling you to beware of Yahoo Boys."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The daughter asked with laughter:

"Why did you carry cutlass?"

Then the mum replied:

"I asked you to sit down there. You wanted to run away and I'm about to tell you something."

Nigerians react to the video on Instagram

Funny reactions have followed the video from the moment it was shared by @gossipmillnaija. A few of the reactions go as follows:

@omotadesina wrote:

"Mama carry a machete to pass her message. She must hear word by force. Mummy ain’t no preacher of gentle love, na Fire fire ministry parenting 101. Am thinking this chic has been hanging out with a bad thug dude & her mum is hinting it’s a no go area."

officialbrowne0.1 said:

"This should be happening in all homes now, should be a doctrine."

@gylliananthonette commented:

"Abeg beware of them although na them spend pass but let’s be contented abeg."

@iffynelson wrote:

"After Nigerians will say they lack home training."

Watch the video below:

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries lays curses on Yahoo Boys

Legit.ng has previously reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries warned his church members to avoid internet fraud popularly called Yahoo Yahoo.

The man of God laid curses on all those involved in dispossessing people of their money through the internet.

He made the declarations in the recently concluded Glory Reign program in Port Harcourt Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng