A young Nigerian girl has accepted to marry her boyfriend who recently proposed to her at an NYSC orientation camp

The lady was seen jumping up in a viral video after the man presented the ring to her in public to the admiration of many

Both lovers are serving corps members and their engagement has attracted reactions from Nigerians who have seen the lovely video online

The wedding bells are ringing for two Nigerian lovebirds who have agreed to spend their lives together. Both lovers are serving NYSC corps members and their proposal recently happened at an orientation camp.

In the viral video which captured the sweet moment, the man was seen kneeling down, offering the ring to his girl in public where other corps members were also present.

The lady jumped up in excitement after seeing the ring. Photo credit: nysc.gov.ng and @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

She accepted without delay

The lady quickly started jumping up in excitement as she offered her finger to accept the jewellery.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Other corps members present at the scene quickly started clapping, shouting, and cheering the couple.

Nigerians react

The video of the proposal has gone viral after it was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja. Many persons are reacting to it in different ways. Legit.ng picked a few of the reactions:

@official_rikajecy_ wrote:

"Just 2weeks meeting abi them sabi each other before."

@don_chibu said:

"Na girl wey calm down dem go propose to."

@liz_world25_ asked:

"Hope say the lady no be soldier sha?"

@mzcuteganny said:

"Valentine Don set for these two."

@inech_ remarked:

"This looked staged tho! The girl wasn’t even surprised, she just turned and started shouting. Congrats to them tho."

Lady rejects her man's proposal in Ibadan, Oyo state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady rejected her man's proposal at a shopping mall in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The young man tried giving an engagement ring to the lady, but she rejected it and walked away in public glare. The man became ashamed and knelt down in tears as the lady stormed off in apparent anger.

In the viral video which captured the unfortunate moment, the man was encouraged to stand up on his feet by those who witnessed the show.

Source: Legit.ng