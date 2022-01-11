A Nigerian lady has narrated how a clock gift her friend received on wedding day has been responsible for multiple miscarriages

The mysterious clock which was hung in the unsuspecting couple's bedroom had allegedly served as a 'monitoring spirit'

The couple would however discover the mystery of the clock during a church programme in Port Harcourt

A Nigerian businesswoman has warned prospective couples to only accept monetary gifts at their wedding occasions and should expressly state this on their wedding cards.

The lady's warning started off a story she shared of how a clock wedding gift made her married friend to encounter miscarriages as well as stagnancy in marriage.

They ignored the first revelation

According to the story shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, it happened that the lady's mum had called at their residence in Port Harcourt because her Anglican church had a programme in the state.

The mother-in-law had beckoned on her daughter and son-in-law to accompany her to the event. The husband refused and instructed his wife to accompany her mother instead.

The narrator stated that in the course of the church programme, the preacher had revealed to the married woman that the reason for problems in her marriage is as a result of a gift they received at their wedding.

This warning was said to have been dismissed because the pastor wasn't specific.

A second warning

Months later, the married woman and her mum would attend the same church programme and surprisingly got the same message from the preacher only that it was more specific this time.

The preacher informed the lady that a clock gift they received was responsible for their marital woes.

On getting home, the couple reportedly broke the clock and prayed after which things got better for them.

The narrator stated that it was discovered a person from the wife's family had masterminded the monitoring clock as the personality wasn't happy with how the lady got married properly - with no child out of wedlock and wedded a fine man.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the incident

@beautydgal wrote:

"Who say things no dey happen mk he wait till e happen to him/her........ordinary huz wey my papa dey build anytime he steps in there,he go sick till he comot mind for house,things dey ooooo na only God pass dem."

@christo_phine stated:

"Some people will come here to say juju no de work... Lol... Before Christianity came what was our fore father's believing in???.... Make everybody open their eyes ooo... Jealousy and envy is gradually taking over."

@lingerie_nig1 opined:

"It’s the people that don’t believe for me…. No matter how woke you claim to be, you can’t deny the fact that there are things that happen that you can’t even explain."

@_black_rosie remarked:

