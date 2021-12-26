A young lady has sent social media into a frenzy after she revealed that BBNaija 2018 winner, Miracle broke her heart after they had a relationship

The lady identified as Adaeze shared proof that they were both in a loving relationship before Miracle broke heart

Different reactions have followed the post seeing as Miracle has gone under the radar ever since he won the show

Big Brother Naija star, Miracle has been under the radar ever since he won the show in 2018 with people hardly knowing the latest update about him.

A young lady identified as Adaeze has however taken to video sharing app, TikTok to reveal that her heart was broken by the pilot.

Lady shares videos and photos of relationship status with BBNaija's Miracle Photo credit: @adaezeee96

Source: Instagram

Adaeze shared photos and video of the good times she shared with the reality star who is now in the US army.

She also shared a screenshot of the breakup message she received.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

naijaplayboi:

"Everything that has a begining has an end, we move Regardless."

mimi_blaqq:

"Breakfast ear and dear ,father Lord."

patty_akpan:

"Heartbreak go reach everybody"

dabhadbitch:

"It no concern us abeg. Chop your breakfast and move on."

neem_neems:

"Miracle dey serve breakfast low key sha but why is Aunty disturbing us on this? We were not there when things were good, posting this here won’t even bring him back. So?"

dasola_dasilver:

"Miracle always performing heart breaking miracles."

officialcorazon1:

"Miracuuuuuuu nina dodged a bullet thank God she's happily married ❤️"

s33noevil1:

"You were not informed?"

Ooni of Ife's queen announces end of marriage

The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Queen Silekunola Naomi took to social media with an update which came as a rude shock to Nigerians.

On her Instagram page, the ex-queen thanked God for his faithfulness in the three years she has been married to the king.

The ex-queen noted that she endured the marriage and tried several times to make it work.

She also made it known that the decision to move on did not stem from the fact that the king married another woman.

Source: Legit.ng