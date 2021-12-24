A spokesman to the Ooni of Ife has insinuated that the Instagram page of Queen Naomi was hacked

Queen Naomi on Thursday, December 23 announced on her verified Instagram page that her marriage to the monarch is officially over

Moses Olafare, a media aide to the monarch, says marriage cannot come to an end via a social media post

Ile-Ife - The palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, says it is probing possible hacking of Queen Naomi’s Instragam page.

The aggrieved wife of the monarch used the social media platform, where she is verified, to announce her separation from him.

The Ooni's spokesman insists the couple are still husband and wife. Photo credit: Ooni media

Source: Facebook

The palace, however, denied knowledge of the report that the marriage between the monarch and his wife has ended.

The spokesman for the Ooni, Moses Olafare, said as of Wednesday evening, December 22, Ogunwusi and Naomi went to bed as husband and wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Prophetess Naomi had announced the end of the marriage on Instagram on Thursday, December 23.

Feminist asks Ooni of Ife to be a good example

Meanwhile, author and feminist, Kachi Ohiaeri, has said if the claims that the Ooni of Ife has a lot of concubines in his palace who have children for him is true, it is an eyesore.

Ohiaeri wrote on her Facebook page:

“An Ooni is entitled to polygamy but I see it as an eyesore for him to be accused of gathering a harem of women without marrying them.

“That is a reckless behavior unbecoming of a monarch! A monarch is supposed to be an example and a custodian of culture.

“With what he is alleged to have done, it means that the average Yoruba man can be impregnating women and it’s allowed. No one will demand of him to get married.

“Ooni and his wives use the gram too much for royalty! Everything is expressed on Instagram and I see it a tad too classless.

“His wives keep running away and leaving the palace one too many times. Well, I think he should be embarrassed by now.”

Efforts to reconcile Ooni of Ife and aggrieved wife begins

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ile Oodua elders are making a last-minute move to reconcile the Ooni of Ife and his estranged wife.

Some of the elders have already contacted Prophetess Naomi in a bid to reconcile their differences.

The elders’ team comprised of traditional rulers and prominent members of the Ile-Ife community.

How Queen Naomi announced the end of her marriage to Ooni of Ife

Recall that Queen Naomi recently announced the end of her marriage to the monarch on social media recently.

She also made it known that the decision to move on did not stem from the fact that the king married another woman.

According to the mum of one, throughout their union, she was the only married woman to the Ooni, adding that she endured the marriage and tried several times to make it work.

Source: Legit.ng